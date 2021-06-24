All 10 Fast and Furious Films, Ranked

4. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Image : Universal Pictures

Lots of people don’t like Tokyo Drift. Lots of people are wrong. At the start, this movie almost feels like a Halloween III in that it’s detached from the previous films. However not only does it eventually link up, but the entire spirit of it is perfect. Tokyo Drift is a film that loves cars and driving almost more than any other installment. Its main character (Sean, played by Lucas Black) loves them so much, he truly can’t keep from racing. We also meet Han (Sung Kang) for the first time. The music is incredible and director Justin Lin’s direction is incredibly dynamic. It’s a movie that gets what Fast and Furious is without the big action and stars. And while it’s not the best, it’s my personal favorite.