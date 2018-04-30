Photo: Ross D. Franklin (AP)

A blaze swept through Amazon Fulfillment Center RIC1 in Dinwiddie County, Virginia this morning, overwhelming the building’s internal fire suppression systems.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that calls to local fire departments came in just before 10am, and six nearby departments responded according to Mark Tenia, a reporter for WRIC.

The RIC1 facility, which opened in 2012, is approximately 1,100,000 square feet, and its sheer size appears to have created problems for the over 60 firefighters on location. Dinwiddie Fire & EMS Chief Dennis Hale told WTVR that the fire “being in the middle of the building was a significant logistical challenge for the crews to move hose lines that far inside the building through rack storage.”

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the incident remains unknown. Whether significant damage was done to equipment or inventory is also not clear at this time. We’ve reached out to Amazon and the Dinwiddie Fire Department for comment and will update when we hear back.

If you know anything about what cause the fire at RIC1—or have other tips about Amazon—send us an email.

[Richmond Times-Dispatch, WTVR]