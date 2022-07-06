Attention Amazon Prime members: ordering lunch just got easier. The company that brings you all your favorite products has announced that Prime members are eligible for a free, one year membership to GrubHub+ starting today.



GrubHub+ is the titular food ordering app’s membership program which features no delivery fees on any order over $12 from a participating restaurant. The service usually goes for $9.99 a month, but Amazon announced today that all Amazon Prime users are entitled to a one-year long subscription of GrubHub+ with no additional monthly charge. GrubHub+ also lets subscribers earn rewards with every order, and will match donations processed through orders placed on the app via the Donate to Change program—the company says the program raised more tha n $25 million in 2021.

“Both Grubhub and Amazon have transformed people’s lives by providing them with unprecedented choice and convenience,” said Ariella Kurshan, Senior Vice President of Growth at Grubhub, in a press release. “With the new Grubhub and Amazon offering, Prime members now can enjoy free delivery from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country, when they sign up for a year of free Grubhub+. I’m thrilled that new Grubhub diners from Amazon can get even more delivered to their door with their Prime membership.”

GrubHub’s partnership with Amazon will inevitably expand the brand, but the food delivery service has hit its fair share of attempts at promotion recently. In May 2022, GrubHub announced a free lunch campaign in New York, where users could enter the code “FREELUNCH” at checkout to receive $15 off any order placed in the city between 11 AM and 2 PM on May 17. What could go wrong? Well everything—the promotion was a disaster. Drivers were overwhelmed by the insurmountable volume of orders, customers grew hangry, and communication from GrubHub to restaurants was, at times, allegedly nonexistent.

Regardless , since the news broke of this deal, GrubHub’s parent company Just Eat Takeaway (of which Amazon also now owns 2% of) saw an 18% jump in its stock price. Bon appétit to them.