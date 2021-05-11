Dame Helen Mirren in Solos. Screenshot : Amazon Studios

“We all feel alone in different ways,” says Morgan Freeman in this new trailer for Solos. “In feeling alone, we are somehow all together.” That seems as perfect a thesis statement for Amazon Prime’s upcoming TV series as possible.



The show, from Hunters creator David Well, is not the stealth sequel to Solo, but it does give us two Anthony Mackies having a heart to heart, as well as Dame Helen Mirren on a lonely space voyage, Legion’s Dan Stevens hugging Freeman, and a lot more. See for yourself:

Good lord. Anne Hathaway, Sleepy Hollow’s Nic ole Beharie, Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu, and Orange Is the New Black’s Udo Azuba in addition to Mirren, Freeman, Stevens, and Mackie? That’s not just star-st udded, it’s an entre galaxy of great actors, coming together—well, not exactly coming together, but technically still co-starring. Here’s the official synopsis, which echoes Freeman’s thoughtful statement:

“Solos is a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

Now, we have no idea whether these stories will all be interconnected just thematically or in some more overt way, even if this trailer seems to imply the latter through some very impressive editing. But either way, it looks like some low-key, melancholy, thoughtful science fiction, and that’s not a bad thing at all. It looks and feels like a less stressful Black Mirror, and I am absolutely down with that.

Solos will debut on Amazon Prime on May 21. Maybe you should watch it by yourself?

