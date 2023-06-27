Infinity Train Creator's Next Project Is an Among Us Animated Series

CBS has called an emergency meeting and decided that now is indeed the time to declare an Among Us animated series is in the works.



Variety reports that the studio has tapped Star Trek: Lower Decks animation house Titmouse and Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis to helm the adaptation of Innersloth’s smash hit sci-fi multiplayer deduction game. According to the trade, the show will be a pretty faithful adaptation of Among Us’ premise, in which the crew of a spaceship find that an imposter is slowly killing off the team one by one and sabotaging the vessel, leading to a chase to figure out who’s not who they say they are before everyone’s dead.

Advertisement

Among Us first launched in 2018 to limited acclaim, but became a global sensation in 2020, spinning off into a whole line of merchandise and content based around the game’s cutesy, simple spacesuit designs. It’ll be interesting to see just how the game lends itself to a narrative premise—or if the show ditches that entirely for an alternate format—but it’s Dennis’ involvement, in the wake of the maligned fate of his last animated series, that’s arguably the most intriguing news of the show so far.

We’ll bring you more on CBS’ plans for Among Us as and when we learn them.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.