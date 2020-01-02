Amy Klobuchar Might Tell Us About UFOs

Image : AP

For years, one New Hampshire paper has been quietly but doggedly pressing politicians and candidates for their stances on a bipartisan issue which could conceivably be a single-issue issue if more journalists cared to pursue it: will they declassify UFO stuff? It’s a question Gizmodo has asked before, and we’re grateful to know that the Conway Daily Sun won’t tolerate further silence on this matter. It’s the kind of uncontroversial yes-or-no question that demands the directness of presidential muster. It weeds out the mealy-mouthed also-rans from the top dogs. It’s the kind of question that Amy Klobuchar would predictably blow.

In October, veteran UFO watchdog reporter Daymond Steer–who, in 2015, won a firm commitment from an uncharacteristically hardboiled Hillary Clinton on this issue–asked Amy Klobuchar to look into the 2004 UFO sighting by former U.S. Navy fighter pilot and New Hampshire resident David Fravor. (The incident made famous in 2017 with the publication of fuzzy Department of Defense video.) In an otherwise mundane item on Amy Klobuchar’s platform, covering immigration, gun control, prescription medication, Klobuchar “confirmed” that she’d looked into the 2004 incident. She reportedly told the Sun, in a town hall:

I think we don’t know enough ... I don’t know what’s happened, not just with that sighting, but with others...And I think one of the things a president could do is to look into what’s there in terms of what does the science say; what does our military say. Here’s the interesting part of that answer is that some of this stuff is really old ... So, why can’t you see if you can let some of that out for the public so earnest journalists like you who are trying to get the bottom of the truth would be able to see it?

Chalk it up to another stock “maybe” from the Klobuchar campaign or a colossal missed opportunity. Can you name a Klobuchar policy? No. Would you remember the Klobuchar UFO policy? Absofuckinglutely. You’d remember that like you’d remember a Senator personally throwing a binder at your head.

The paper got a similarly mushy answer from Marianne Williamson, who said “I don’t know why the United States is so secretive about that issue compared to other countries. I love that stuff.” There was also some thin gruel from Deval Patrick and congressional candidate Maura Sullivan. Who are they, you ask? Well, you might have a better idea if they’d just take a stand on the aliens.

Andrew Yang, on the other hand, showed his resolve in July, telling a CBS News reporter that he would declassify Area 51. Bernie Sanders, too, gave Joe Rogan a firm “alright” when asked if he’d share.

Why not? If not a big, bold plan like Medicare for All or a Green New Deal, there’s no harm in entertaining a low-stakes position that would if nothing else unite and thrill America for like 15 minutes until we forget about a campaign promise. Just one crumb to titillate our imaginations more than baked potatoes.

Gizmodo has reached out to the Klobuchar campaign and will update the post if we hear back.