Two young nuns, Mary (Castle’s Molly C. Quinn) and Agnes (Hayley McFarland), meet at a convent and form a friendship—but as the trailer for new horror movie Agnes suggests, one of them is being followed by some kind of poltergeist-like presence... and the other becomes quite-possibly demonically possessed. At least it sure looks that way!
Here’s the official synopsis, which is just short enough to make you wonder what they’re not telling you, especially given all the wild imagery in that trailer: “A nun’s disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent. When a priest in waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma.”
Mickey Reece, who says in the film’s press notes that Black Narcissus and The Devils were among his influenes, directs and co-wrote with John Selvidge. The rest of the cast includes Guardians of the Galaxy’s Sean Gunn as well as Jake Horowitz (The Vast of Night), Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Mary Buss, and Chris Sullivan. Agnes arrives in theaters and on demand December 10.
