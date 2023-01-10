Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Teases Some Obscure Cameos

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Evil Dead Rise’s Lee Cronin talks about moving the series to a city setting. Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckman talks about a big change to The Last of Us’ virus for the TV show. Plus, new images from the set of The Flash movie, and what’s next on Mayfair Witches. Spoilers now!



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

A new synopsis for Quantumania (via Comic Book) reveals Bill Murray plays Lord Krylar, a character who appeared in one issue of The Incredible Hulk in 1972, while David Dastmalchian plays an all-new inhabitant of the Quantum Realm named Veb.

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return tocontinue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Renfield

During a recent interview with Collider, Nicolas Cage confirmed his Dracula doesn’t “have a lot of screen time” in Renfield.

The movie’s really not about me, Dracula rather, I don’t have a lot of screen time. It’s really Nick Hoult’s movie, and it’s about Renfield. I didn’t have the time, like the two-hour narrative to really dig deep into Dracula’s pathos per se. It’s not that. But I did have enough screen time to be able to try to develop a pop-art style to the character that hopefully will be a nice contribution to the other performers that have done it, that have had their take on this legendary character in both literature and cinema.

Evil Dead Rise

In conversation with Empire Magazine, director Lee Cronin stated he didn’t “need” to set Evil Dead Rise in a city, he simply “wanted” to.

To me it felt very natural to make that move. It wasn’t forced in some way of like, ‘We need Evil Dead in the city!’ It was, ‘I want a family, and I want it to be urban’. I still treated it very much the same way. I view the apartment as the cabin, and the hallways and the other aspects of the building as the forest.

The Flash

The Flash director Andy Muschietti shared a new photo of the Central City set on Instagram.

Disquiet



Jonathan Rhys Meyers is trapped inside a spooky hospital crawling with supernatural, faceless orderlies and sexy, gauze-wrapped women in the trailer for Disquiet, co-starring Rachelle Goulding, Elyse Levesque, Lochlyn Munro, Garry Chalk, Trezzo Mahoro, Anita Brown, and Bradley Stryker.

DISQUIET | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Sorry About the Demon

Meanwhile, bloodthirsty ghouls infiltrate an otherwise unassuming rom-com in the trailer for Sorry About the Demon, available to stream on Shudder this January 19.

Sorry About The Demon | Official Trailer | Horror Brains

The Last of Us

Entertainment Weekly reports Rutina Wesley has been cast as Maria, “the leader of a settlement of survivors in Jackson, Wyoming” in The Last of Us series at HBO.

Relatedly, co-showrunner Neil Druckman revealed that because the series didn’t want its actors wearing face masks, the show’s cordyceps fungus propagates itself through underground “tendrils” instead of airborne spores.

Eventually, those conversations [about not using gas masks] led us to these tendrils. And then, just thinking about how there’s a passage that happens from one infected to another, and like fungus does, it could become a network that is interconnected. It became very scary to think that they’re all working against us in this unified way, which was a concept that I really liked, that got developed in the show.

Inside Job

According to TV Line, Netflix has canceled Inside Job after one season.

Velma

Elsewhere, Mindy Kaling’s adult-oriented Scooby-Doo spinoff has a new poster.

School Spirits

Peyton List must solve her own murder in the trailer for School Spirits, premiering March 9 on Paramount+.

School Spirits | Official Teaser | Paramount+

Mayfair Witches

Finally, Rowan continues to give bad men brain embolisms in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Mayfair Witches.

Next Time: The Dark Place | Mayfair Witches | AMC+

