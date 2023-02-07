The Multiverse Saga is about to kick into high gear. Next week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters, officially ushering in the beginning of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It sees our heroes, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) head to the quantum realm—where they’ll encounter Kang (Jonathan Majors), who may just be this Phase’s Thanos, considering his name is in the title of one of the eventual Avengers movies.

Which means: it all starts here. But, is it any good? The film premiered Monday night, and critics and fans who saw it were allowed to weigh in. Here are a few.

Reading these, both good, bad, and in-between, it’s important to remember that post-premiere tweets are generally instant, visceral reactions, sometimes tailored just to get interaction. So trust them, but also be wary. More considered, nuanced thoughts will come with the Quantumania reviews, which will be out next week.

Still, the se early reactions do make it seem like director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness found a way to take that humor and heart we love from the first two Ant-Man movies and fit it into a multiverse jumping sci-fi adventure, which fans have come to love thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is off to a strong start. Next up, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May.

Co-starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, and William Jackson Harper—plus Bill Murray as Lord Krylar—Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania opens in theaters February 17.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.