Next year marks the 40th anniversary of what’s now considered the second most momentous on-stage reveal by Steve Jobs (after 2007's iPhone debut): the Apple Macintosh. You can get a head start on the festivities with Throwboy’s new blanket featuring a design that pays homage to several different iterations of the early Macintosh’s desktop operating system.

Throwboy’s been around as long as the iPhone has, since 2007, and has carved out a unique niche for itself making home accessories for nerds, including plush throw pillows shaped like everything from desktop Macintosh computers, to the brightly colored Apple iBook—one of the first laptops to support wifi. It’s very obvious where Throwboy is drawing the inspiration for its designs, but to ensure its creations don’t draw the ire of Apple, or more specifically, Apple’s legal team, they all have rather vague sounding names, like the “1999 Pillow” for the iBook lookalike.

Advertisement

It’s the same approach for Throwboy’s new 50x60-inch blanket, which it calls the “Classic Desktop Knit Cotton Blanket.” With a monochromatic black and white design, heavily pixelated fonts, and simple two-dimensional iconography, the blanket looks like a giant screenshot of a classic Apple Macintosh computer. However, it also appears to be an amalgamation of several early iterations of the Macintosh’s operating system, with slight modifications, like a bulging trash can icon, to skirt any allegations of the company trying to profit off of Apple’s intellectual property.

Advertisement Advertisement

At 3.2 pounds it’s by no means a weighted blanket designed to de-stress you, but it’s large enough to have a little bit of heft should you pile the entire thing on top of you, instead of sharing. At $185 it’s not cheap, but you’ll never have to worry about software upgrades. And any bugs you encounter? Well that’s on you.