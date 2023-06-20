Those hugging close to the latest Apple products for fear of any scuff, scrape, or damage can breathe a little easier, so long as you have the cash to pay the tech giant for repairs. Apple announced on Monday its self-repair kits are now available for the iPhone 14 lineup and more recent MacBook products.

This includes new self-repair kits for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Air and the M2 Pro and M2 Max Models of the MacBook Pro are also receiving their series of self-repair kits. The company is also adding more kits for iPhone 12 and 13 models to fix the camera and top speaker. These kits should be available from June 21

In addition, Apple said it’s updated its configuration post-repair software on iPhones a little easier to use. The service is used for display, batteries, and cameras, and essentially verifies everything is working properly. Apple fans who are handy with a screwdriver no longer need to contact repair support to finish the System Configuration steps. Instead, users can activate the configuration software just by loading up the Diagnostics mode and will just need to follow on-screen prompts.

Though all those who use third-party components should beware that the software tool confirms repairs were done with “genuine Apple parts.” The kits are available for anybody in the U.S., plus Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K. Of course, Apple is still emphasizing that users who don’t have much experience with computer parts should visit an Apple store for repair.

Prices for the upcoming kits are currently unavailable, but if they’re anything like the iPhone 13 then phone bundles could cost upwards of $90, while the basic Tool Kit is close to $50.

The news does confirm Apple is making good on its self-repair promises, at least for now. After years of forcing users to take their products to Apple stores for fixes, Apple finally announced it had jumped on the right-to-repair bandwagon in 2021. The program started with parts for the iPhone 12 and 13. Individual parts and even the full kits themselves can cost a pretty penny, though there are options to return components to Apple stores for a rebate. Last August, Apple brought its self-service program to certain MacBook models containing an M1 series chip.

The folks pushing right to repair have won major victories over the past few years against other walled garden manufacturers like tractor makers John Deere. Unfortunately, the federal government may be undermining laws in states like Massachusetts, essentially telling car manufacturers to ignore state laws allowing shops and individuals access to manufacturer software.

