New reboots of House and Friday the 13th could be on the way. A few more guest stars join Doctor Who’s next season. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania screenwriter Jeff Loveness teases the Quantum R ealm as Marvel’s Jodorowsky’s Dune. Plus, get a tiny sneak peek at Picard’s final season. Spoilers now !



A Quiet Place: Day One

Deadline reports Alex Wolff (Hereditary) has joined the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One in a currently undisclosed role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

In conversation with The Wrap, Jason Moma confirmed Topo the drumming octopus will return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Oh yeah. He’ll be back alright. But it’s hilarious. It’s wonderful. You’re gonna love it. This moment, I want you to remember that you asked me. It might be one of the funniest moments of the whole movie.

In the same interview, Momoa revealed he additionally filmed scenes “with a couple different Batmans” but isn’t sure if the footage will appear in “the end product.”

I shot with a couple different Batmans, but you just don’t know what’s going on and we’ll see what the end product is.

Friday the 13th/House

Speaking with Bloody-Disgusting, screenwriter Jeff Locker revealed he’s working with original director Sean Cunningham on both reboots of the Friday the 13th franchise and the 1985 film House.

Sean hired me to do a rewrite on The Night Driver and after working closely with director Jeremy Weiss and him on that, we naturally got to talking about Friday the 13th and House. Jeremy and I pitched our dream reboot of Friday the 13th – with Sean’s blessing to keep developing it with him. Obviously, the prequel TV series has reignited interest about a new film so we’re hoping the surrounding excitement will inspire both sides to come together and give us Jason on the big screen again for the first time in 14 years, but we also have a Plan B for a sequel to the original we think fans will absolutely love and should avoid any legal entanglements. The House reboot is both an update and reimagining of the classic series, centering around the birth of a haunted house. Lots of great scares and howl-at-the-screen laughs, plus we’re bringing back a few of your favorite monsters from the original for some really fun but equally terrifying kills.

Untitled Bigfoot Project

In conversation with /Film, Attack the Block director Joe Cornish stated he’s still waiting for a “prestige, sophisticated” Bigfoot movie to see the light of day.

Sometimes I think about genres that nobody’s done well, and the thing about Bigfoot is there are a couple of really good movies, like The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot. I love that movie. There’s a lot of really good stuff in Legend of Boggy Creek, and there are a lot of really good ‘70s ones, but nobody’s done the really f****** great movie in the way that, do you know what I mean? It’s a genre that feels like it’s waiting for the prestige, sophisticated, super f****** great movie to come along. [Bigfoot is] such a pervasive myth, and when I watch those things, the good ones really send a shiver up my spine in a way that no other contemporary mythology does. Weirdly, when I was a kid, I went on holiday to California and I stayed with my uncle who worked in a saw mill in Yakima, Washington. It turned out it was the same sawmill that guy Bob Heironimus worked at, who was one of the guys that people say was in the suit in the Roger Patterson film. Anyway, listen, man, you don’t want to get me started on this s***. We’ll be here all night.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Michelle Pfieffer in the Quantum Realm, a location screenwriter Jeff Loveness refers to as “Jodorowsky’s Dune within Marvel.”

Doctor Who

According to Doctor Who News, Anita Dobson (Eastenders) and Michelle Greenidge (After Life) will appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa in the fourteenth season of Doctor Who.

The Boys

Simon Pegg has wrapped filming the fourth season of The Boys.

That’s a wrap for me on this season of @theboystv. More fun than a Compound V enema. So proud to be part of this incredible show. Will miss everyone. Season 4 is going to be INSANE!!! 🦸🏼‍♂️

Vampire Academy

According to TV Line, Peacock has canceled Vampire Academy after one season.

Star Trek: Picard

Meanwhile, a new trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard will air Sunday, January 29, during halftime of the AFC Championship Game on CBS.

The Last of Us

Finally, Nick Offerman joins The Last of Us in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Episode 3 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

