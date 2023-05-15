It’s been a hell of a run for Sterling Archer and the rest of the Archer gang, with adventures that’ve seen the spy agency take wild detours (drug dealing, private-eye slumming, country-music superstardom) and spend multiple seasons in coma-dream-induced surreal settings (the tropics, noir-perfect Los Angeles, outer space). But now, there’s an end in sight: FX has announced the upcoming 14th season will be Archer’s last.

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, FX revealed its summer premiere dates today, among them Archer’s 14th and final season; it kicks off August 30 with a pair of episodes airing on FXX, with next-day streaming on Hulu. (Also among those date announcements: FX’s What We Do in the Shadows’ fifth season—it’s already been greenlit for a sixth season as well—will premiere with two episodes on July 13!) There’s no word yet on what Archer and company will get up to in season 14, but it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect the series—always very fond of in-jokes and repeated catch phrases—to perhaps revisit favorite plots and guest characters from seasons past. The regular cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, and creator Adam Reed (also one of its executive producers); the great Jessica Walter was also a key member of the cast until her passing in 2021.

THR further notes that “animated series traditionally take longer to produce and have scripts written far in advance to allow time for the animation process,” so the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike should not affect Archer’s August return.

