Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Television

Arrowverse Creator Greg Berlanti Sets Up Generous Fund for Strike Relief

The titles Berlanti's either created or produced include CW hits like Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, and more.

By
Cheryl Eddy
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The stars of Legends of Tomorrow dressed as CW superheroes
Legends of Tomorrow characters cosplaying as other Arrow-verse heroes.
Photo: Katie Yu (The CW)

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue with seemingly no end in sight, members of those unions—as well as workers in adjacent entertainment fields—are feeling the sting of being without incomes. Fortunately, some of Hollywood’s highest-paid figures have stepped up to help, including showrunner Greg Berlanti, architect of the CW and DC’s Arrowverse.

Watch
Chad Stahelski on Returning to The Matrix
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The GoPro Hero 12 Goes Vertical: Hands On With GoPro’s Latest Action Cam
Yesterday
What Could the Future of Medical AI Look Like?
Yesterday

Variety obtained an email message from Berlanti, addressed to “Fellow Co-Workers,” announcing his intentions to donate “nearly $1 million to current and former employees affected by Hollywood’s ongoing labor strikes and urging ‘other industry workers in a fortunate enough situation’ to do the same.” While we’ve heard of movie stars like the Rock and others sharing their wealth as part of strike relief efforts, Berlanti’s generosity comes the same week we learned his Greg Berlanti Productions was one of several “top creators” who’ve had their deals with Warner Bros. Television suspended due to the work stoppage; Deadline reported that JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot and Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International, among others, are also on the list.

Advertisement

Another prolific producer who announced a strike-relief fund today is American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy, who is not part of the Warner Bros. empire (he has a deal at Netflix, but is planning a post-strike jump to Disney, according to Deadline). In an Instagram post, Murphy announced the Ryan Murphy Productions Assistance Fund that “will start at $500,000. This fund stands ready to support the exceptional casts and committed crews” that have contributed to the company’s many projects.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.