Stephen Amell Returns as Oliver Queen on The Flash’s Final Season

The CW’s major superhero players will reunite in the final season of the The Flash. Fitting, as Arrow’s Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was there when it all started for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) in their shared DC universe.

Executive producer Eric Wallace shared to Deadline that the farewell was planned as a way to bring everything full circle. “As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” he said. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills, and tears.”

It sounds like Arrowverse fans will be getting quite a treat before the curtain closes on the long-running DC TV universe. The Flash is set to bow out after its upcoming ninth and final season, which premieres February 8 on the CW.

