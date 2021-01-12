Image : Tim Boyle ( Getty Images )

AT&T appears to be killing its AT&T TV Now packages, directing new customers to its similarly titled AT&T TV product. Yes, those are two different things.

As reported by Variety, the AT&T TV Now website now—which as recently as earlier this month still promoted live TV streaming packages—now splashes an ad for the company’s AT&T TV product, a hardware-based streaming service that launched last year. A notice on the page states that AT&T TV Now “merged with AT&T TV to bring you the best live and on-demand experience,” with additional language that AT&T TV Now plans are no longer an option for new customers. The page does state, however, that AT&T TV Now customers will still be able to access their accounts.

AT&T did not immediately return a request for comment about the change.

It’s unclear how pricing will work for existing customers, as there are significant differences between the two products. With AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), its two primary packages were a $55-per-month option with more than 45 channels and a premium $80-per-month package that included more than 60 channels as well as HBO Max. AT&T TV, meanwhile, offers several subscription packages that range from $70 to $95 per month or more, depending on whatever add-ons are included.

But AT&T TV also has a bunch of sneaky terms and fees that can make those seemingly decent streaming prices creep up pretty fast. It s streaming box can cost either $5 per month for 24 months or $120 per box, depending on which option the company determines you qualify for. Signing a two-year contract with AT&T TV , for example, will start you at $60 per month for the first year but will cost you $93 per month the year after. When Gizmodo reviewed the service and hardware last year around the time of AT&T TV’s launch, shady pricing was a primary concern.

At the very least, AT&T appears to be paring down its confounding marketing and product lineup. I guess that makes sense after the great HBO Go/Now/Max debacle of 2020.