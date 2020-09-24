We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

Atari’s Vaporware Console Is Getting Blockchain-Based Games

johnbiggs
John Biggs
Filed to:vaporware
vaporwareatariblockchain
Save
Illustration for article titled Atari’s Vaporware Console Is Getting Blockchain-Based Games
Photo: Ultra

In what is certain to be one of the least promising moves in console gaming in 2020, Atari has partnered with a company called Ultra Gaming to offer blockchain-based game streaming to its forthcoming VCS console.

Advertisement

The fabled Atari VCS has long been a bit of fun vaporware that is currently suffering from shipping issues after promising delivery in March 2020. This new partnership - one of many that the company has announced over the past few months - aims to add Ultra’s digital downloads to the console.

Unlike other game delivery services, Ultra is promising digital ownership through cryptographic signing. This means, in theory, you could resell a game you’ve stopped playing and pay for games in Ultra or Atari’s own digital currency. In other words, if you change consoles - or lose your data - your games are lost.

Advertisement

Blockchain companies love partnerships like this one and they love partners who will announce anything for a buck. This partnership goosed the Ultra token price - the price of its private cryptocurrency - from 13 cents to 17 cents.

The games, to be clear, look either fake, awful, or both.

Illustration for article titled Atari’s Vaporware Console Is Getting Blockchain-Based Games
Screenshot: Ultra
G/O Media may get a commission
Grab the Latest iPad for $300 ($30 Off)
Apple iPad 8th Gen (Late 2020)
Apple iPad 8th Gen (Late 2020)

This is not to disparage the entire idea of blockchain-based gaming. In theory, the idea could have legs. Imagine, for example, a virtual world in which you can give or sell a virtual cartridge or DVD to someone who can then “insert” it into their own virtual console - which they also “own,” virtually. It’s far-fetched but feasible, but I doubt Atari and this Ultra crew are the folks to pull it off.

John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes books, boardgames, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Lower Decks Tackles a Fundamental Truth of Star Trek

Here's All the Weird Shit Amazon Announced Today, Including a Drone for Your House

Record-Breaking Whale Stays Underwater for Mind-Bending 3 Hours and 42 Minutes

Xbox Cloud Gaming Is a Wonder—Until I Tried Halo

DISCUSSION