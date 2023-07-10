Gather around, friends and Avatar culture enthusiasts, for a lesson in the language of Na’vi. Courtesy of Avatar’s social media pages, we’re getting deep into more words to learn from James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise.

Today’s word was “titstew,” meaning courage, as shared by Avatar’s Twitter before being deleted (we reached out to Disney for comment; you can see a screenshot below ). Fans and trolls alike had a lot to say about the now blipped “titstew” post. Seriously, we swear Spider didn’t make it up and we’re guessing it was James Cameron-approved as it was on the official channels. So yes, you may shout “I have titstew!” in the sweltering humidity of Orlando, Florida when you’re queuing for Flight of Passage in Pandora: The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World. I mean “jizz” is Star Wars canon for the style of music you can hear in Oga’s Cantina, so clearly alien- speak—no matter how much it mirrors spicy words—is acceptable to use in the name of immersion.

Advertisement

Take a look for yourself and learn the correct pronunciation below. Spoiler alert: it’s not pronounced as English speakers might enunciate, so I don’t know what you were thinking there for a moment.

Advertisement Advertisement

Other words you can learn include “Tsaheylu,” Na’vi for “bond,” which is pronounced the way it’s spelled:



Advertisement

Avatar: The Way of Water is now streaming on Disney+ and Max.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.