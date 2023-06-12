Avatar: The Way of Water came out late last year and established director James Cameron’s return to the world of Pandora and, naturally, the franchise opportunities that were in the pipeline. Today, Ubisoft released the first trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a new game on the yet-unseen Western side of Pandora, coming to consoles and PCs in December of 2023.



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official World Premiere Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

This first person shooter game follows a young Na’vi who was raised by the Resources Development Administration as an asset in their colonial takeover of Pandora. You take on her mantle as the RDA returns to the Western f rontier of Pandora after 15 years away. As you fight to protect Pandora from the RDA, you will use both humanity’s own weapons against the invaders and the reclaimed knowledge of your Na’vi heritgate.

It is described as an “open-world action-adventure game” and was made as part of a collaboration between Ubisoft, Disney, and Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment. Ubisoft also shared a game overview trailer as part of today’s announcements.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official Game Overview Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available December 7 on consoles and PC.



