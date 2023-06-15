Babylon 5: The Road Home | Official Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Alongside Bruce Boxleitner, returning voice cast for The Road Home includes Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. New voices will reprise classic characters played by actors who have passed in the years since Babylon 5 ended. Rebecca Riedy will play Delenn, formerly played in the show by Mira Furlan; Phil LaMarr replaces Richard Biggs as Dr. Franklin; Anthony Hansen will replace Jerry Doyle as Michael Garibaldi; Paul Guyet replaces Tim Choate as Zathras; Andrew Morgado will replace Andreas Katsulas as G’Kar; and Piotr Michael replaces Rance Howard as John’s father, David Sheridan.

Babylon 5: The Road Home hits digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment on August 15.

