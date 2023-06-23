Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
Barbie Soundtrack Song From Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Does Indeed Sample "Barbie Girl"

Watch the official music video for "Barbie World," and remember: life in plastic, it's fantastic.

Sabina Graves
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice in Barbie World
Screenshot: Nicki Minaj YouTube

It’s in the picture! Aqua’s relentlessly catchy “Barbie Girl” will indeed be in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie—thanks to noted Barbie aficionado Nicki Minaj and her soundtrack needle drop with Ice Spice, “Barbie World,” which samples the 1997 track.

Though Warner Bros. blessedly opted not to use “Barbie Girl” in any Barbie trailers—because c’mon, it would have been too on the nose—the song has been playing in everyone’s head in anticipation for the Margot Robbie-starring film. And now with “Barbie World,” it’s been manifested onto the soundtrack, serving as the Barbie Dreamhouse foundation for Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s fun, hot pink single for the movie. Check out the music video below directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the mind behind visuals for the likes of Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Doja Cat, and Halsey.

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) [Official Music Video]

Barbie: The Album also features Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Karol G, Tame Impala, Haim, the Kid Laroi and the film’s Ken, Ryan Gosling; it will be released July 21, the same day Barbie hits theaters.

