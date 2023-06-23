It’s in the picture! Aqua’s relentlessly catchy “Barbie Girl” will indeed be in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie— t hanks to noted Barbie aficionado Nicki Minaj and her soundtrack needle drop with Ice Spice, “Barbie World,” which samples the 1997 track.

Though Warner Bros. blessedly opted not to use “Barbie Girl” in any Barbie trailers— because c’mon, it would have been too on the nose—the song has been playing in everyone’s head in anticipation for the Margot Robbie- starring film. And now with “Barbie World,” it’s been manifested o nto the soundtrack, serving as the Barbie Dreamh ouse foundation for Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s fun, hot pink single for the movie. Check out the music video below directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the mind behind visuals for the likes of Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Doja Cat, and Halsey.

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) [Official Music Video]

Barbie: The Album also features Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Karol G, Tame Impala, Haim , t he Kid Laroi and the film’s Ken, Ryan Gosling; it will be released July 21, the same day Barbie hits theaters.

