2022 is behind us, but it seems like the mystery of just what the hell went down with Warner Bros.’ scrapping of the Batgirl movie will be with us for a while yet—especially while star Leslie Grace is still teasing tidbits of what the allegedly near-completed movie could’ve done for Barbara Gordon.



In a new Instagram video Grace posted on New Years Day, the actress shared plenty of very brief looks from behind the scenes on Batgirl. But included in one of the snippets is a shot of Grace grabbing food in costume—one that isn’t the Batgirl of Burnside-inspired costume that was all we ever glimpsed in officially-released material from the movie. Instead it appears to be what could’ve been Barbara’s final costume in the movie.

It looks mostly like an armored style take on the classic Batgirl costume from the iconic 1966 Batman TV show—blending the modern superheroic padded gear look with the bright purple and yellow of Barbara’s most famous costume. It works as an upgrade to the Burnside-style look, which itself featured a more muted version of a similar color palette, and while obviously a casual BTS shot isn’t going to fully reflect how the suit would’ve looked shot and lit for the final film, it seems like for now Warner Bros is just not going to give us a chance to see that. So this is the best we’ve got!

