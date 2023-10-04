Part of what makes going to a Disney park so magical is trying to figure out how any of it is possible. How do the structures of the rides blend so perfectly into the park? How do they launch fireworks like this every night? Who’s making all of this food? Disney normally prefers to keep all of that a mystery but it does allow one show to pull back the curtain, and season two is finally here.

That show is called Behind the Attraction and it’s a documentary series taking fans behind the scenes of Disney attractions. Produced by none other than Dwayne Johnson (you know him) as well as Brian Volk-Weiss (The Movies That Made Us), 2021's season one had 10 episodes exploring everything from Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion to Space Mountain and It’s a Small World. This season is shorter at only six episodes and will peek into Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones Adventure, Epcot, Disney food, and the Nighttime Spectaculars. Here’s the trailer.

Behind the Attraction Season 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

If you’re a fan of Disney parks, the first season of the show was a minor miracle. There was so much to learn and see about all of those attractions and while season two certainly is picking up the scraps a tiny bit in terms of Disney rides, it should be fascinating to learn more about places like Epcot and rides like Indiana Jones Adventure and Pirates of the Caribbean, each of which have had major refurbishments in recent years. Plus, food at Disney Parks is everything. What goes into that? I can’t wait to find out.

Season two of Behind the Attraction debuts on Disney+ November 1. W atch season one of the show right here.

