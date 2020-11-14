Behold These Microscopic Spacecraft

French 3D microprinting company Microlight 3D created a teeny tiny Millennium Falcon to celebrate the release of season two of The Mandalorian. Photo : Microlight3D

Some sculptors work in marble; some in clay; and some in microscopic dots of resin shaped by lasers.

Microlight3D, a company based in Grenoble, France, develops 2D and 3D microprinting systems. To commemorate the release of season two of The Mandalorian, and inspired by Jedi masters who use green lightsabers, the team decided to microprint a Millennium Falcon smaller than a human hair, using green lasers instead of the usual red. They also made a striking, tiny Baby Yoda, which you can see in our normal-sized slideshow.