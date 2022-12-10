Let’s face it: bed is one of the best places to be. It’s somewhere we feel warm, and safe, and comfortable, so it’s perhaps no surprise that getting up in the morning can be such a chore. If you’re finding that you’re hitting the snooze button once too often after waking up, there are a selection of apps you can pick from that will make sure that you get out of bed and get on with your day.

These apps won’t magically make your commute any more appealing, or counter the effects of a late-night streaming binge the evening before, but they will force your body to start emerging from its slumber and properly start the process of waking up. From there, you’ll be in a better place to weigh up the pros and cons of making your way out into the world—or crawling back into bed for another ten minutes.