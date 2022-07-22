I’m not averse to the avatar. I’ve been a fan of virtually identifying myself as a PNG since the dawning of the “cartoon dolls” from the online avatar hangout app called The Palace. Those were the days of anonymously floating around the internet.
Anyway, times have changed, and avatars have become much more sophisticated. You can now send a video of your animated avatar and carry out full-blown conversations without ever showing anyone your meat suit. You can even send off stickers to your loved ones of your caricature engaging in everyday activities—why bother with a selfie? Avatars still have a place in this world, and there are many ways to design one using a smartphone. Here is a list of some of the better-rated avatar makers currently available, from the ones built into your phone’s operating system to ad-supported apps that almost seem worth the monthly subscription price (almost).