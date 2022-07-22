7. SuperMe: The avatar maker for anime fans

SuperMe is a popular global cartoon avatar maker, but I only first heard about it while researching for this slideshow. The point of the app is to help you find your anime identity and share it with the rest of the world. There’s even a social network element integrated into the SuperMe app (which used to be called SuperMii—copyright infringement, anyone?), where you can share your different creations.



Once you make an avatar, the app turns, asking if you want to ... pet them? Yes, it seems this avatar maker turns into a virtual pet of sorts. Your newly concocted graphic then morphs, on screen, into an animated image bouncing around what appears to be an open field. You can then tap the avatar to collect coins and snacks to feed them. I’m now hooked and am trying hard not to spend actual money on coins.

If you don’t want to spend any cash, the app is covered in ads that pop up in every way possible, asking you to stick with it for the promise of coins that can unlock more options in the app. At the very least, you can export the anime avatar you make for use in other apps, without a watermark.

Android, iOS