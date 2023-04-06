These 10 States Have the Most AI Jobs

Artificial Intelligence

These 10 States Have the Most AI Jobs

From artificial intelligence engineer to AI software engineer, there's a lot of career opportunities out there for people wanting to get in on the AI craze.

By
Nikki Main
AI jobs are opening around the U.S.
Image: jamesteohart (Shutterstock)

Artificial Intelligence jobs are all the rage with the sudden popularity of chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Even though there are concerns the robots will eventually take over existing jobs ranging from computer programmers and software engineers, advertising and journalism, paralegals, market research analysts, and more.

Despite the potential takeover, a new 2023 AI Index Report found nearly 800,000 AI-related jobs opened in the U.S. last year. The report was based on findings from Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence.

Areas of the U.S. are now seeing a rise in AI jobs from artificial intelligence engineers to AI directors. These top ten states have risen above the rest with an influx of AI jobs while others have substantially lagged behind the trend with less than 1,000 AI-related positions in spots like Montana, Wyoming, West Virginia, and Alaska.

Where should you live to have the best opportunity to obtain an AI job? Scroll through to find out.

10. Michigan

Image: Hanson L (Shutterstock)

While falling to the bottom of the top 10 list, Michigan still comes in with 25,366 AI-related jobs within the state.

The average AI salary in Michigan is $125,047 according to Zip Recruiter with intelligence analyst and artificial intelligence ethics positions coming in as the top two most popular job titles in the state.

9. Georgia

Image: Kevin Ruck (Shutterstock)

Georgia had an overall 26,620 AI-related jobs within the state and the average salary in the sector (specifically in Atlanta) is $119,364, according to Zip Recruiter.

The most popular AI jobs in Atlanta are Business Intelligence Contractor and Artificial Intelligence Engineer.

8. Washington

Image: Agnieszka Gaul (Shutterstock)

Washington comes in 8th place with 31,284 AI-related jobs posted last year within the state.

The average AI salary specified by Zip Recruiter in Seattle is $167,825 according to Zip Recruiter with AI Writer and AI Data Labeling positions coming in as the top two most popular job titles in the state.

7. Illinois

Image: Rudy Balasko (Shutterstock)

Only slightly higher than Washington, Illinois comes in with 31,569 AI-related jobs within the state.

However, the average AI salary specified by Zip Recruiter in Chicago is much lower than in other areas at $83,657 for entry-level and $160,931 on average, according to Zip Recruiter. In Chicago, the most popular positions are International Intelligence and Business Intelligence Data Analyst positions.

6. Florida

Image: littlenySTOCK (Shutterstock)

Florida had a reported 33,585 AI-related jobs listed within the state last year.

The average AI salary is $96,044 according to Zip Recruiter with Artificial Lift Engineer and Global Intelligence Analyst positions coming in as the top two most popular job titles in the state.

5. Virginia

Image: Kevin Ruck (Shutterstock)

Virginia comes in 5th with 34,221 AI-related jobs listed within the state last year and the average AI salary specified by Zip Recruiter is $137,924.

Business Intelligence Analyst and Intelligence Analyst positions are the top two most popular job titles in the state.

4. Massachusetts

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

Massachusetts reportedly had 34,603 AI-related jobs posted within the state in 2022.

The average AI salary in Boston is $154,098 according to Zip Recruiter with AI Software Engineer and Signal AI positions coming in as the top two most popular job titles in the state.

3. New York

Image: ventdusud (Shutterstock)

New York jumps by nearly 10,000 jobs compared to Massachusetts, with a reported 43,899 AI-related jobs within the state last year.

The average AI salary in the state is $170,664 according to Zip Recruiter with Artificial Intelligence Ethics and Artificial Intelligence Neuroscience positions coming in as the top two most popular job titles in the state.

2. Texas

Image: f11photo (Shutterstock)

Texas jumps another 20,000 jobs compared to New York, reporting 66,624 AI-related jobs within the state.

The average AI salary in the Lone Star State is $147,729 according to Zip Recruiter with Business Intelligence Engineer and Samsung Machine Learning positions coming in as the top two most popular job titles in the state.

1. California

Image: TierneyMJ (Shutterstock)

California leads the list with a reported 142,154 AI-related jobs posted within the state last year.

The average AI salary in California is $123,053 according to Zip Recruiter with Intelligence Analyst and Business Intelligence Consultant positions coming in as the top two most popular job titles in the state.

