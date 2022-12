From long-awaited rocket launches to an unprecedented asteroid encounter , the past 12 months in spaceflight have been a doozy. The events of 2022 will be shaping space exploration and commercialization for years to come.

T hese striking images will let you relive the biggest moments of the year, like the Artemis 1 lunar mission , the DART asteroid deflection test, and the out-of-control Chinese rocket s (yes, plural) . Good, bad, or ugly, these developments produced a wealth of memorable imagery.