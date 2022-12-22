RRR

The truck scene

In what’s very much a good thing, so much of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR feels like the film is obsessed with constantly topping itself in terms of ridiculous action moments it can put on screen. Nowhere is this more apparent than when Bheem (Jr. NTR) drives a truck right into the middle of the British Raj’s estate during a high-profile party. With two torches in hand, Bheem leaps into action with tigers, wolves, and bears by his side to mow down any British soldiers in their path. It’s absurd. It’s darkly funny. It further cements RRR as the ultimate movie of the year, action or otherwise, maybe even of the decade.

The prison break

We’re not exaggerating when we say there are no words that can truly do these RRR scenes justice. For instance: when Bheem busts Raju (Ram Charan) out of an English prison. His legs practically broken, Raju can’t walk, but that doesn’t stop him from kicking unholy ass upon dozens of soldiers once Bheem hoists his friend over his shoulder. Together, the two slide, flip, kick, punch, steal guns, and blast their way out in a balletic sequence so perfect your jaw will drop. Loading guns has never required more teamwork or looked so badass.

Naatu Naatu

This dance number is a painstakingly choreographed sequence set to “Naatu Naatu,” an infectious earworm matched by the sheer energy of the film’s stars as they out-dance some colonizers. There’s no question why it’s gone viral online and gets people dancing in the theater.