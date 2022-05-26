Some set pictures have leaked from the Blue Beetle set, and everyone seems to love the look of the superhero. We’ve also got a series of episode stills from Roswell, New Mexico, as well as some comments from Ms. Marvel, and the poster reveal for Tim Burton’s highly-anticipated Addam’s Family spinoff, Wednesday.



Blue Beetle

Set photos of the Blue Beetle in full costume have surfaced, eliciting a strong reaction from Jaime Reyes co-creator, Cully Hammer on Twitter.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon Advertisement

The Munsters



Rob Zombie shared more behind-the-scenes set footage of Lily and Herman Munster on Instagram.

Advertisement

Thor: Love & Thunder

Fandango has released a new photo of the two Thors in Love & Thunder.

Advertisement

Huesara



A pregnant woman turns to a coven of witches when it’s revealed her unborn baby is cursed in the trailer for Huesera.

Stargirl

Just as he previously replaced Jason Biggs as the voice of Leonardo on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, TV Line now reports Seth Green has replaced Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt for Stargirl’s third season.

Advertisement

The Witcher

According to Redanian Intelligence, Frances Pooley has joined the cast of The Witcher as “False Ciri,” a girl bearing a strong resemblance to the real Princess Cirilla.

Advertisement

Ms. Marvel

In a recent interview with Games Radar, director Adil El Arbi stated he hopes Ms. Marvel will “one day” pass “the bar” set by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the same way you see Tom Holland as Peter Parker evolve... that’s the bar, basically. For us, personally, it’s a masterpiece of a movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The bar is now so high. It just inspires us and also the other people involved in Ms. Marvel, to be like, ‘What can we do to try to reach that goal one day?’

Advertisement

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Meanwhile, Comic Book reports She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been rated TV-14 by the FCC.

Advertisement

Wednesday

Collider has a poster for the new Wednesday Addams series, set to premiere this fall on Netflix.

Advertisement

Charmed

The Charmed Ones learn their enemies have been working for an ancient evil all along in the synopsis for their series finale, “The End Is Never the End.”

SEASON FINALE – In the epic season finale, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), have now discovered that the cabal of foes coalescing to bring down the Power of Three are actually working for an ancient evil that’s been laying dormant since the dawn of magic. This powerful dark force — known as the Lost One — will be the ultimate test of the strength of the newly discovered sisterhood; forcing them to rekindle their connection…or face the destruction of magic itself. Kevin Dowling directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Nicki Renna (#413). Original airdate 6/10/22.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Superman & Lois

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois have a disagreement about the Inverse World in the synopsis for “All Is Lost,” airing June 7.

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down. Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan, Alexander Garfin as Jordan, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Kyle Cushing as Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane, Inde Navarrette as Sarah. The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec (#213).

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

KSiteTV also has photos from “Steal My Sunshine,” the season four premiere of Roswell, New Mexico. Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEASON PREMIERE – With the threat of Jones behind them, in a peaceful Roswell we find Liz (Jeanine Mason) is busy teaching while Max (Nathan Dean) lends an assist to his ex-partner on a string of recent bank robberies. Our couples are happy and thriving but a sudden storm, leaves everyone on edge about what is to come. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier (401). Original Airdate 6/6/2022.

Advertisement

Kung Fu

Nicky “enlists all the help she can get in order to stop” Russell Tan “before it’s too late” in the trailer for “Alliance,” next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

The Flash

Finally, Barry goes off the grid to pay Thawne a visit in the trailer for “Keep it Dark,” next week’s episode of The Flash directed by co-star Danielle Panabaker.

Banner art by Jim Cook

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.