Bob’s Burgers—which was just renewed for seasons 14 and 15—is currently on a brief hiatus in its 13th season. I t’ll be back on February 19, which likely means there’ll be no Valentine’s Day-themed episode in store. But don’t despair, all riiiight? There’s plenty of Belcher family love from earlier seasons to go around.



New Bob’s Burgers episodes air on Fox, with all the older episodes streaming on Hulu.