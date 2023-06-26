Prepare to be hosted by Ken if you manage to nab a boo king of the Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, CA through Airbnb. Even though Ryan Gosling is presumably not part of the deal , Ken’s version of the Barbie Dreamhouse does include an exclusive stay with your own skates and surfboard—all the better to live your best Barbiecore life with a good dash of Kenergy.

Inspired by the much-anticipated Barbie movie starring Gosling and Margot Robbie , this immersive Airbnb experience of Barbie’s world just might be the most pink residence ever constructed, with a slide from the balcony to the amazing pool deck overlooking the Pacific O cean. Fans of novelty Airbnb tie-ins will recall the company’s cinema tic in-universe stay in Stu’s house from the Scream franchise. This one will lack any Ghostface threats but Ken can make house calls anytime!

Bookings for the Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse (Ken’s version) open July 17 at 10:00 am PT for a chance to to stay in the pink mansion; only two stays will be offered on July 21 and 22. Click through for a daydream-worthy preview of living your best fantastically plastic life!