You Will Soon Be Able to Book Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb

Movies

From the looks of it, Greta Gerwig's Barbie has a truly outrageous marketing budget.

By
Sabina Graves
Barbie Dreamhouse Malibu airbnb
Photo: Airbnb

Prepare to be hosted by Ken if you manage to nab a booking of the Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, CA through Airbnb. Even though Ryan Gosling is presumably not part of the deal, Ken’s version of the Barbie Dreamhouse does include an exclusive stay with your own skates and surfboard—all the better to live your best Barbiecore life with a good dash of Kenergy.

Inspired by the much-anticipated Barbie movie starring Gosling and Margot Robbie, this immersive Airbnb experience of Barbie’s world just might be the most pink residence ever constructed, with a slide from the balcony to the amazing pool deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Fans of novelty Airbnb tie-ins will recall the company’s cinematic in-universe stay in Stu’s house from the Scream franchise. This one will lack any Ghostface threats but Ken can make house calls anytime!

Bookings for the Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse (Ken’s version) open July 17 at 10:00 am PT for a chance to to stay in the pink mansion; only two stays will be offered on July 21 and 22. Click through for a daydream-worthy preview of living your best fantastically plastic life!

Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way host profile ryan gosling
Photo: Airbnb

From the listing: “Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!

Situated along the stunning, photogenic coastline, the Malibu DreamHouse is a sunny surfer’s sanctuary surrounded by beach, beach and more beach—just the way I like it.

I’ve decked out the place with a little more…well, me! I’m more than just beach! My cowboy stuff is great. And horses! Guitars, games and more. And of course, rollerblades, because I literally go nowhere without them. Now, guests can live it up Ken-style for a neon night in Barbie Land—six-pack not included.

During your stay, you will have the opportunity to live in technicolor by:
- Taking a spin through my awesome wardrobe to find your best beach fit. Look out Barbie, I’ve got quite the closet too!
- Channeling your inner cowboy and learning a line dance or two on my outdoor disco dance floor or performing a sunset serenade on my guitar
- Challenging your fellow guests to a “beach off” with plenty of sunbathing and chillaxing by the infinity pool
- Taking home a piece of my Kendom with your very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboard.

Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a la Ken

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse Ken’s Way
Photo: Airbnb

Give it your best shot: online booking opens July 17 at 10:00 am PT through Airbnb.

Barbie: The Movie opens July 21.

