Got plans for late October? Then forget about them, because the house from Wes Craven’s original meta-horror film Scream—you know, the house from which the call comes from inside—will be up to rent as an Airbnb. Amazingly, it will only cost guests a frankly ridiculous $5 a night. The catch, of course, is that there are only three single-night stays available, so... yeah. The odds are not in your favor.



But if you happened to win, Airbnb promises a rather singular experience, with the biggest amenity being David Arquette, who played Deputy Dewey Riley in the 1996 film as well as the Scream sequels , and will seemingly be in character for your stay because he’s the one who describes everything else the lucky guests will enjoy in the official listing:

“Step back in time circa 1996, where you’ll be instantly transported to the town of Woodsboro and all the mischance that surrounds it. You and up to three guests can stay the night (if you think you can handle it)... Ghostface has returned to terrorize our town, so we’ll need to be careful to avoid any encounters (we all know he loves to make an entrance).



“As the next brave souls to spend a night at the Scream house, you’ll get to experience all the scariest elements of Scream in the home where the first film’s most thrilling and suspenseful moments took place, including:

A virtual greeting at check-in from me (as long as Ghostface doesn’t catch me first).

The chance to explore the Scream house in all its original glory, from knife marks on the doors to the garage where my sister Tatum met her unfortunate demise.



A movie marathon featuring all four Scream films (on VHS, of course) to get caught up ahead of the next Scream release.



A dedicated phone line for if you dare to reach Ghostface directly— but watch out, he might just call the house, too.

Classic ‘90s snack favorites, like Jiffy Pop, ice cream with all the Reddi-whip you could ever want, and pizza, if you’re able to stomach it.

The chance to take home unique Scream memorabilia, including a DVD bundle of the first four Scream films, Woodsboro High gear, Scream (2022) posters, and more.



“Whether you enjoy a true thrill or are just a scary movie fanatic, get ready for a one-of-a-kind sleepover commemorating all things Scream. And don’t forget to catch me in the upcoming Scream, in theat er s around the world starting in January 2022.”

If you want to enter, head to this Airbnb site on Tuesday, October 12, at 1:00 p.m. ET for your chance to rent the house on either October 27, 29, or 31. Located around the town of Tomales in Northern California, the house has one bedroom but only sleeps four guests—two on a queen bed, two on an air mattress—and a single bathroom, so be prepared to get a little cozy. If these arrangements don’t appeal to you, please remember that it’s only $5 to rent, and there’s very little chance you’re going to get much sleep that night anyway. As Deputy Dewey says: “I’ll give you my best tips to survive the night, but if Ghostface has anything to say about it, there will be no shortage of haunts and happenings.”

I highly suspect Ghostface has a great deal to say about it. And if you aren’t one of the lucky folks who gets to have the Airbnb experience, Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson tweeted that he’ll be hosting “a chilling Online Experience with Airbnb on Oct. 28 to share what it took to make the Scream films.” More info on that event (it costs $100 per person, so it’s more expensive than the Airbnb stay, but up to 10 people can participate ) can be found here.

