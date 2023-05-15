I Hacked a $10 Calculator to Run Doom Eternal

Unfortunately, the calculator’s number buttons don’t generate key codes when pressed, which means that in order to play games on it, Taki connected an 8BitDo SN30 Pro wireless controller to it over Bluetooth. Yes, this calculator also has Bluetooth and wifi on board—they’re just left dormant when it boots to calculator mode.

The GHLBD can play everything from NES, to N64, to Dreamcast and PSP games okay-ish, but even titles dating back to the NES days still exhibit some unexplained occasional stuttering. In other words, this is not the device you should consider if you’re interested in getting back into retro gaming. For that, we like the Anbernic RG35XX.

But the GHLBD can not only play the original version of Doom. It can also run 2004's Doom 3 natively, with support for on-screen touch controls if you can’t get away with pulling out a controller while sitting at your desk at work. And because it runs Android, you can install Steam Link on it, which means that a $10 desktop calculator can even be used to play games like Doom Eternal using game streaming.