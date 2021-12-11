After What If...?’s first episode introduced the world to a version of Peggy Carter that took the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, fans really took a shine to that version of Haley Atwell’s character. With this iteration of Peggy also set to be the lead of the show’s eventual sophomore season, it’s not a bad jump to popularity for a hero originally created for a mobile game. It was a matter of time before Marvel began to capitalize on Captain Carter’s popularity, and come this spring, that’ll finally happen.



Advertisement

Announced yesterday by Marvel, Captain Carter will be a five-issue miniseries that sees Peggy dealing with an old enemy who’s shown up in the modern day and adjusting to her new life out of the ice. Providing art for the book will be Star Wars: Doctor Aphra’s Marika Cresta, and Jamie McKelvie of Young Avengers and Wicked and Divine fame will write. Like Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel previously, McKelvie also provided the design of Carter’s costume that you see below.

Describing himself as a big fan of Carter, McKelvie expressed excitement about bringing the breakout character to comics. Like with Steve, part of the conflict will stem from having to reckon with living up to the world’s perception of her. “The world remembers the myth of Captain Carter, but to Peggy the reality was just yesterday. Now she finds herself in a nearly unrecognizable new world, how does she fit in? Can she be the Super Hero people want her to be?” McKelvie is excited to both explore those questions and flesh out Carter’s world, praising Cresta’s art for bringing energy to Carter and the supporting cast, and having “stellar” action scenes. (That means we’ll probably get a comic version of Winter Soldier’s Elevator scene, right ?)

Captain Carter #1 will release on March 9, 2022.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

