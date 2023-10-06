Castlevania: Nocturne Will Return for Season 2

Castlevania: Nocturne concludes with plenty left open as to just what could go down in more seasons of the spiritual continuation of Netflix and Powerhouse Animation’s adaptation of the legendary Konami games. So it’s good news, but perhaps not surprising, that the streamer has already confirmed that Richter Belmont and friends (and frenemies) will be back for round two.



In the wake of Nocturne’s successful launch on the platform late last month—debuting in the t op 10 English TV shows on the service in its first week—the streamer has confirmed that a second season is on the way. “Thanks to all of the Castlevania fans old and new for the amazing response and support,” a statement credited to showrunners Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde provided to press reads. “We are excited to be able to bring you more Castlevania: Nocturne and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.”

Set at the height of the French Revolution, Nocturne follows the latest generation of the vampire slaying family of the Belmont Clan, Richter, as he and his allies seek to prevent the rise of a new Vampire messiah, Erzsebet Báthory, who plans on drowning out the sun so her kind can feast and rule forever. As you can see in the teaser above, Richter, Maria, Annette, and their allies will be joined by more familiar faces from Castlevania lore as their fight continues—including none other than the son of Dracula himself, Alucard, who finds himself allying with the Belmonts in their darkest hour once more.

We’ll bring you more on Netflix’s plans for Castlevania: Nocturne season two as and when we learn them.

