Welcome! Welcome to June, which is not technically summer yet so far, but good enough to do the job so long as everyone knows what’s good for ‘em and looks the other way.



But though this year is zipping by at a terrifying pace, let us commemorate the end of May by revisiting some of Gizmodo’s best reporting of the last week. We’ve got the skinny on who’s really coming for your job, Postmates workers’ plan to fight back against their exploitative masters, whether secondhand vape clouds are a health risk, and the dizzying complexities of the science of tape.

Elsewhere, Gizmodo covered the Federal Communications Commission’s shoddy attempt to pretend they didn’t screw up a major report, chatted with the director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and found what we’re pretty sure is the best pair of wireless earbuds you can get right now. Finally, be sure to check out our investigation of the fetishists who get off on being catfished and click to see the answer to one of the world’s great mysteries: What’s the horniest animal?

All this and more, below:

