Apple TV+ had a rough launch over the course of the past year, perhaps in part because of repeated meddling by Apple execs in creative decisions. It’s starting to turn the ship around with a stronger slate of programming and is hoping to win an award or two over the next few months.

On Wednesday, Variety released a “for your consideration” promotional poster for Apple TV+’s upcoming Tom Holland/Russo brothers flick Cherk. It’s dark, moody, and has definitely piqued my interest. Actually, it might be called Cherb or 8herk, I can’t tell. The title is off center and appears to be missing its last letter, so it could also be Cherks, 0her88, or Cherbo. There’s just no way to tell for sure. Is this how viral marketing works? It’s very mysterious! There should be an ARG to figure it out.



One thing is clear, however: Cherk, Cherb, 8herk, Cherks, 0her88, or Cherbo will be the smash hit of early 2021 and a feather in Apple TV+’s hat. Hopefully someone will have used the algorithm that cracked the last Zodiac killer cipher to determine what the movie is actually titled.

Cherk or whatever it’s called will premiere in select theaters on—excuse me, my editor is waving at me frantically.

One second.

I’ve just been informed that Variety misprinted the ad due to a rendering error and the movie is called Cherry. We regret the error.

Cherky will premiere in select theaters on Feb. 26, 2021 and receive an exclusive release on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.