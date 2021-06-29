The titular dog in Clifford the Big Red Dog looks cute, I’ll give you that. The digital effects, at times, seem pretty impressive. But I don’t want to see a giant dog endangering the lives of everyone around him—or attempting to eat someone else’s pet.
Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog, a movie that seems designed for kids who liked The Secret Life of Pets, with a few Alvin and the Chipmunks shenanigans thrown in there for good measure. The movie feels like it was written by a computer algorithm trying to gauge what “kids these days (circa 2010)” would be into. At least that’s the impression I garnered from the trailer. Down-on-her-luck “not like other girls” girl with magic tears who’s also an orphan? Check. Cute digitally created animal who inspires winces and “awws” in equal measure? Check-check. Hapless paternal figure we can toss into walls without repercussions? That’s a check-a-roonie right there. Oh, and don’t forget the weird side-plot about a villainous genetics lab because all these movies need one of those. What the algorithm didn’t anticipate, though, was watching a giant dog try to eat another dog. What the heck, Clifford? I know you’re a puppy but I also like to think you’re not a murdering one.
It’s no surprise the movie trailer feels like it was engineered in the same lab that, presumably, is going to attempt to dognap Clifford at some point. A live-action and CGI hybrid adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog has been in the works since 2012, starting as a Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment project before switching hands (and filmmakers) a few times, landing at Paramount Pictures in 2016 with another new director and a rewritten script. Given it’s been almost a decade in the works, it’s no surprise it feels like a relic of kids movies past. But I’m a parent now, and children love watching silly stuff like this so I’m going to have to get used to it at some point. If I have to suffer through it, so do all of you.
Clifford the Big Red Dog arrives in theaters on September 17.
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.
DISCUSSION