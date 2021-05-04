Short Nosed Sea Snake

A vacant shell and, to its right, a very special sea snake. Photo : Schmidt Ocean Institute

On their journey, the scientists conducted the first comprehensive study of northwest Australia’s deep coral reefs, mapping the entirety of Ashmore Reef Marine Park’s twilight zone. They also scooped up samples of sediment, wildlife, and flora, which researchers will use to gain a better understanding of the ecosystem. The team also used a robotic camera to shoot incredible high-resolution images of the habitats and animals that call the seafloor home.

At one point, the robot caught sight of the beautiful, cup-like shell on the left-hand side of this picture—a stunning thing to behold, for sure. But while the robotic camera was focused on the shell, the researchers noticed something else far more interesting to its right: a short-nosed sea snake.