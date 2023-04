April’s often a tough month to swallow, starting with that awful holiday, April Fools, and then countless teases of warmer Summer temperatures before thermometers plunge and remind us it’s still Spring. April’s only saving grace is all the fun gadgets that debuted this past month, including many you may have missed.

From 8K drones to form-fitting computer mice to SSD drives adorned with glowing lightsabers, check out all the coolest and weirdest gadgets that helped us get through April.