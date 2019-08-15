Amazon’s latest promotion for its Emmy-nominated comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—dialing back prices around Los Angelos to reflect the show’s 1959 setting—proved so popular that police had to temporarily shut it down Thursday, according to a local ABC affiliate.



Turns out, offering gas at 30 cents per gallon in a state where it regularly costs close to $4 can create quite a stir. Customers came in droves to snag the deal, resulting in traffic delays severe enough to prompt Santa Monica police to intervene. Several officers arrived at a local gas station to temporarily suspend the promotion and look slightly ridiculous next to all the hot pink The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel displays and advertisements. The department issued a warning about the backup on its Twitter that afternoon, and the campaign resumed shortly afterward.

Gizmodo reached out to Amazon about the incident and didn’t receive an immediate response, though I suspect the company’s not complaining too much about the incident; after all, this police intervention did drum up a lot of free press for its Emmy frontrunner in the final weeks of the campaign season. Plus, it distracts from the other piece of Amazon news going viral today: the company’s 100 percent human and not at all creepy “FC Ambassador” accounts.

Other one-day “Maisel Day” deals (that, based on the lack of police reports, I’m assuming people are snagging in a more orderly fashion) include movie tickets for 51 cents, manicures for $2, and cupcakes for a quarter.

With the period comedy up for a whopping 20 Emmys this year—second only to the decidedly less funny Game of Thrones—Amazon has been doubling down on the show’s advertising campaign ahead of next month’s awards. Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant sent a bright pink Carnegie Deli food truck around New York City to sell snacks themed to the show. Another food-themed stunt in June had Amazon teaming up with Postmates to offer a meal pack that included some of Midge Maisel’s favorites.