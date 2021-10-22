Hocus Pocus 2 adds to its cast. Mark Hamill ruminates on whether or not neighborly proximity could get him a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. T he cast of Marvel’s Eternals talk up director Chloé Zhao. Plus, a look at the return of Resident Alien and Animaniacs. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Hocus Pocus 2

According to THR, Sam Richardson (Werewolves Within, Veep) has joined the cast of Hocus Pocus 2 in a currently undisclosed role.

Batgirl

A new casting call from Warner Bros. has Batgirl fans (and writer/creator Gail Simone) convinced the new movie is looking to cast Barbara Gordon’s roommate, Alysia Yeoh.

G/O Media may get a commission $100 off Apple iPad Pro 12.9” The latest and greatest iPad

Upgrade your tablet to what Gizmodo called "basically a perfect piece of hardware." Buy for $999 at Amazon

Advertisement

Curfew

Deadline reports Adam Randall (Night Teeth) is attached to direct Curfew, “a fun monster movie that harks back to Amblin movies of yore” for Paramount Players. The story is said to concern “a rebellious teenage girl who is sent to stay with her grandmother in a sleepy town whose quirky traditions include a curfew banning anyone from going out at night. However, when the girl ventures out after dark she discovers the murky truth behind the town’s mysterious history.”

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Comic Book asked Mark Hamill if he could appear in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie upon learning James Gunn is a close neighbor of his.

I’m a huge fan of James Gunn, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve seen all of his stuff, from Slither through the Guardians movies, and I think he’s great. We touched base because one Sunday night, I discovered he said something on Twitter and I replied back to him, he was answering a question, he said, ‘I suppose I could ask Mark, I hear he’s a neighbor of mine,’ which was news to me. So we went back and forth and it was great fun and I said, ‘I’d love to meet you, not only as a good neighbor, but also as an out-of-work actor.’ I was hardly subtle about it. He came over with his girlfriend and spent the afternoon, we had a great time, but we never talked about me working for him or anything like that. He was just a friend. I’d never put him on the spot like that, so we’ll see what happens. But he doesn’t need me, his movies are really well cast and I just really enjoy watching them. I’m at the stage in my career where I’ll be offered things and I’ll say, ‘You know who’d be really good in this? Peter MacNicol. I start suggesting other actors because it was hard for me to go to The Machine. It was in Serbia, it was three months or something and I’m one of these people that loves puttering around the house. I have a nice, little, one-acre plot of land, I have my wife and my dogs and my pool, I really don’t need anything else. I’m always saying, ‘I want to take it easy,’ and my agent says, ‘Stop talking like that! Get back to work!’

Advertisement

Halloween Ends

In conversation with Fandom, David Gordon Green revealed Halloween Ends is set four years after the events of Halloween Kills.

We’re jumping time a little bit in [Halloween Ends] but part of what we’re exploring is how Laurie and a few of our characters have processed those years between Halloween 2018 and that night’s events and tragedies to Halloween 2022 [tracing the journey] to where they will come to fruition in their psychological aftermath.

Advertisement

Silent Night

Bloody-Disgusting has a new photo from the apocalyptic Christmas movie, Silent Night, premiering December 3, 2021 on AMC+.

Advertisement

Eternals

The cast of Eternals discusses director Chloé Zhao in a new featurette.

Ghosts

Ghosts has received a full-season order at CBS. [TV Line]

Mythic Quest

Apple TV+ has also renewed Mythic Quest for both a third and fourth season with Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis helping announce the news .

Advertisement

Dexter

A true-crime podcaster catches on to Dexter in the synopsis for his November 21 episode, “Smoke Signals. ”

Dexter hopes to have a chance to makes things right with Harrison, which is proving to be tough to do when there’s a full-fledged crime investigation that Dexter himself has caused. Harrison joins the high school wrestling team and quickly makes a name for himself at school. Meanwhile, a true crime podcaster from LA arrives in Iron Lake and befriends Dexter’s police chief girlfriend. Written by: David McMillan Directed by: Sanford Bookstaver

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

The seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow now has a new opening title sequence inspired by 1920's Texas.

Resident Alien

Finally, the cast of Resident Alien previews season two in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Banner art by Jim Cook