Coffee Meets Bagel—the worst-named dating app in an extremely competitive field—spent Valentine’s Day performing one of the more intimate acts a company can engage in: informing its users of a data breach.

“We recently discovered that some data from your Coffee Meets Bagel account may have been acquired by an unauthorized party,” the email, which was sent to an unknown number of users including one Gizmodo staffer, begins. The company claims to have learned of the breach—affecting names and email addresses stored in the app prior to May 2018—on Monday.

The party who “gained access to a partial list of user details” has not been named. Coffee Meets Bagel wrote in their email to users that it had retained a forensic security company to assist in investigating, and is actively coordinating with law enforcement.

As with many dating apps, Coffee Meets Bagel allows users to sign up using their existing Facebook credentials. The company said today that only name and email data was affected by the breach, but we all know how these things can go.

We’ve reached out to the company for additional information and will update as it becomes available.

