DC's Jim Lee Now Has the Job You Already Thought He Had

His comics bona fides have long since been impeccable—for Marvel, he drew 1991's record-selling X-Men No. 1, written by Chris Claremont and inked by Scott Williams—and now the great Jim Lee has another link in his impressive chain. He’s just been promoted to president of DC Comics.



According to the Hollywood Reporter, he’s also still the publisher and Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned company, where he’s been since 1998 . This gig involves heading up the creative teams, as well as “the creative efforts to integrate DC’s publishing portfolio of characters and stories across all media, supporting the brands and studios of WBD.”

As the trade reports, Lee’s promotion is “ seen as a throughline into the Warner Bros. Discovery era and the nascent DC Studios under Jame s Gunn and Peter Safran. ” In other words, h e’s a hugely respected comics industry veteran, and his continued presence at DC —which is about to enter a bold new era in its pop-culture legacy —should only help with keeping the company on course.

