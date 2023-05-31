New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem posters show off the turtle bro s’ arsenal. Boots Riley’s surreal new Amazon show I’m a Virgo gets a suitably perplexing new trailer. Plus, even more maximal madness in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts footage. Spoilers now!



Deadpool 3

According to insider @CanWeGetSomeToast, Deadpool 3 will see the returns of Halle Berry’s Storm, Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey and James Marsden’s Cyclops in addition to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Marshmallow

Deadline also reports Corbin Bernsen, Kue Lawrence, Kai Cech and Max Malas will star in Marshmallow, a summer camp-set horror film from director Daniel DelPurgatorio boasting special make-up effects from Robert Kurtzman. Based on a script by Andy Greskoviak, the story follows Morgan (Lawrence), a “timid and introverted 12-year-old” who is “thrust into a waking nightmare when a once-fabled campfire tale becomes real. As a mysterious figure descends upon the camp, Morgan and his newfound friends must embark on a treacherous journey to uncover a sinister reality buried beneath the surface. Little do they know that the truth harbors a secret that will test their resilience and unravel the very fabric of their reality.”

6

Rue Morgue additionally reports Debbie Rochon, Kane Hodder and Bill Moseley will appear in 6, an upcoming horror anthology described as “a sextet of separate tales with a common theme of strong female protagonists and slasher moments.”

Robert Egger’s Nosferatu

According to the Prague Reporter, filming has officially wrapped on Robert Egger’s Nosferatu remake.

The Flash

Batman and Supergirl give chase to two separate incarnations of Ezra Miller’s Flash on a new poster from China.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Elsewhere, a quartet of Mutant Mayhem posters spotlight each of the TMNT’s signature weapons.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Autobots and Maximals encourage you to do some breathing exercises before watching Rise of the Beasts in a new TV spot.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts NEW OFFICIAL TV Spot - “Breathe”

Nina and the Hedgehog’s Secret

A little girl teams up with her father’s original character (a cartoon hedgehog) to thwart the embezzler that got him fired in the trailer for Nina and the Hedgehog’s Secret.

‘Nina And The Hedgehog’s Secret’: first trailer for Annecy title

Cocaine Crabs from Outer Space

Meanwhile, a police detective teams up with a pet store employee to investigate a string of mutilation murders in the trailer for Cocaine Crabs from Outer Space.

Cocaine Crabs from Outer Space | Official Trailer | SRS Cinema

The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne

Production has also wrapped on the first season of the new Walking Dead spinoff starring Rick and Michonne.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Relatedly, Comic Book has word The Walking Dead: Dead City will air at 9PM ET — one hour earlier than previously reported— Sunday, June 18th on AMC.

From

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Once Upon a Time...,” the second season finale of From.

Boyd fears he may have finally run out of answers, as the residents of town prepare for the end; Tabitha clings to the belief that the children could be the key to their salvation.

I’m A Virgo

Finally, Amazon has released a new trailer for I’m A Virgo, Boots Riley’s new series about a 13-foot tall man.

I’m A Virgo - Official Trailer | Prime Video

