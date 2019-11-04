Dell's Latest Pro-Grade Monitor Has a Built-in Colorimeter and Thunderbolt 3

For high-end content creators, making sure your work’s colors are on point is a never-ending battle. So to make things a bit easier, Dell has created what it says is the world’s first 27-inch 4K monitor with a built-in colorimeter and Thunderbolt 3.

Making its debut today at Adobe Max 2019, the $2,000 Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor (UP2720Q) has a sky-high price and a mouthful of a name, but based on its specs, Dell may have hit a sweet spot between your normal consumer-grade monitors and super expensive reference-grade displays.

Advertisement

Photo : Dell

In addition to its built-in colorimeter, the UltraSharp 27 4K Premier Color is also a certified CalMAN Ready monitor and offers a huge color gamut that covers 100 percent of the Adobe RGB spectrum, 98 percent of the DCI-P3 spectrum, and 80 percent of the super-wide BT. 2020 spectrum.

That means Dell’s new display should be a big help in creating content for the growing number of devices that support HDR. In some ways, you can think of Dell’s new monitor as a budget version of Apple’s $5,000 Pro Display XDR, because while Dell’s display is a bit smaller at 27-inches (versus 32-inches for Apple) and has a lower max resolution (3840 x 2160 versus 6016 x 3384), the Pro Display XDR’s gamut is only slightly wider with coverage of 100 percent of the DCI-P3 spectrum. Meanwhile, the UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor costs almost one-third the price and comes with a stand.

Photo : Dell

Advertisement

Another nice bonus is the inclusion of two Thunderbolt 3 ports with speeds up to 40Gbps and power output of up to 90 watts, which means Dell’s new monitor can power laptops like an XPS 15 or a MacBook Pro 15 without needing any additional cables. And with the monitor’s total number of ports including a one DisplayPort (1.4), two HDMI 2.0 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and six USB 3.02 ports, there’s plenty of connectivity.

Dell even gave the UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor a special Picture-by-Picture mode that makes it easy to compared images side-by-side, so you can see how content will look in different color spaces or when piped in from different sources.

Advertisement

Photo : Dell

However, the one spec that seems a bit low is the UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor’s brightness, with Dell listing a typical brightness of just 250 nits. That’s a far cry from the Pro Display XDR’s standard-def brightness of 500 nits and an even bigger difference from the Pro Display XDR’s peak brightness of 1600 nits. D espite the UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor’s focus on color, its low brightness means Dell’s monitor isn’t a certified HDR display.

Advertisement

I f you are interested in Dell’s UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor monitor, you’re going to have to wait a bit, as it’s not scheduled to go on sale until January 15th, 2020.