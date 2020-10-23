Did Mitch McConnell Join a Fight Club?

Photo : Tom Williams ( AP )

What the hell is going on with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell?

Earlier this week, McConnell was photographed in the halls of the Senate with significant bruising and bandages on his hands and discoloration on his face. The images went viral, but no explanation emerged. Speaking with reporters in the Capitol on Thursday, the 78-year-old Republican mastermind was typically cagey and evasive on the issue.

Hands of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are seen as he talks to the media after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on October 20, 2020. Photo : Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Sipa USA ( AP )

Speaking to a group of pool reporters, BuzzF eed reports that McConnell was asked by Politico’s John Bresnahan if he’s experiencing any health issues. The Kentucky s enator tried to joke his way out of the inquiry saying, “I’ve been worried about your health, Bres. How are you feeling?” Bresnahan pushed on insisting that he’s “serious” and asked again, “is there anything going on we should know about?” McConnell brushed it off, simply saying, “of course not.”

Of course not? Look at that picture above. Look at this pic, this one, and this one. Look at the picture below. McConnell may not be knocking on death’s door, but whatever’s causing his hands to look like that isn’t just a normal thing to refuse to comment on.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reaches to get a dropped face mask as he talks to the media after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on October 20, 2020. Photo : Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Sipa USA ( AP )

Voters shouldn’t expect to know every detail of a politician’s medical history, but when they suddenly show up looking like Ed Harris after he pulls his ring out of the toilet in The Abyss, it’s reasonable to ask what’s going on. Reporters didn’t let it go, and CNN pressed him later in the session, saying, specifically, “You have a bruise or something,” and asking, “Everything ok?” McConnell tersely replied “no concerns,” after again trying to make a joke, and he ignored a question about whether he has been getting medical treatment.

Snopes verified the authenticity of the photos but got no further than anyone else in figuring out what’s causing McConnell to look like he just got in a fight. The fact-checking outlet writes: “Why McConnell’s hands exhibited purplish bruises and bandages — a conspicuous change from just a week earlier, when his hands appeared fine — has prompted much speculation, with guesses ranging from claims that the senator has contracted COVID-19 to the possibility that he has a vascular disease and/or is undergoing dialysis and is taking blood thinners.” No representatives from McConnell’s office responded to Gizmodo’s request for comment.

We’ll refrain from speculating on the cause of this mystery, but it is puzzling that the s enator would just throw fuel on the fire when he’s 11 days out from an election with a pretty hefty lead. If McConnell is just experiencing a minor medical issue, why not say so? Why treat us all like we can’t see something’s up with our own two eyes? What kind of psycho would do that? His name is Mitch McConnell and he’s been pulling this kind of shit for 35 years.