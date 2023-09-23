Dimension 20's Next Season Makes the TTRPG Series a Family Affair

It’s that time of the year again, where Dimension 20 has a brand-new season. Throughout 2023, Dropout’s TTRPG show has taken its cast through the underworld, food kingdoms, a person’s mind a la Osmosis Jones. For season 20, the show is going for a more relatively normal setting.



Burrow’s End focuses on a family of stoats who’ve been living a peaceful life inside the Blue Forest. Having been there for years, they’ve become used to changing seasons and events like storms or the occasional encounter with a larger animal. But when things “natural and unnatural” start occurring around them, the family finds that they may end up having to change everything they thought they knew in order to survive.

Dimension 20: Burrow’s End Trailer

Like most Dimension 20 season, Burrow’s will use Dungeons & Dragons’ 5th Edition as its game system. In the Game Master seat is Aabria Iyengar, who previously handled GM duties for 2021's Misfits & Magic and 2022's A Court of Fey & Flowers. (And outside of that, has previously been a player in The Seven and Pirates of Leviathan.) Cast-wise, the season’s returning veterans consist of Siobhan Thompson (Mentopolis) as the young Jaysohn, Isablla Roland (Coffin Run) as Jayshon’s sister Lila, Erika Ishii (Misfits) as the family matriarch Ava, and series creator Brennan Lee Mulligan as Jaysohn and Lila’s mother, Tula. Meanwhile, the two newcomers are Rashawn Nadine Scott—who’s recently appeared in Dropout shows like Game Changer and Make Some Noise—as Tula’s sister Viola, and Jasper William Cartwright from 3 Black Halflings as Viola’s husband Thorn Vale.

Dimension 20: Burrow’s End will begin its 10-episode season on Dropout starting October 4. Like previous seasons, the debut episode will be made free on YouTube to give audiences an idea of what to expect, and hopefully draw them in well enough to get a Dropout subscription.

