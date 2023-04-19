Every season of Dropout’s Dimension 20 offers to shake things up in some kind of way. It’s what’s what made the show so fun to watch over the years, and now that the most recent season—season 15, Neverafter—has wrapped up, it’s once again time to shift to another setting, with the added bonus of Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer as the Game Master.



The Ravening War is a prequel to A Crown of Candy, the franchise’s fifth season from 2020. Crown’s pitch was “Candyland meets Game of Thrones,” wherein everyone in the world was sentient food living in different kingdoms based on the food pyramid. In-universe, the titular war was a large-scale battle between the six nations of Calorum—Candia, Vegetania, Fructera, Ceresia, the Dairy Islands, and the Meat Lands.

Dimension 20: Season Reveal Trailer

Joining Mercer will be D20 alums Zac Oyama, Lou Wilson, Aabria Iyengar, and recurring GM Brennan Lee Mulligan. The sole newcomer to the cast is Anjali Bhimani, though she’s no stranger to the TTRPG game: Bhimani’s previously shown up in Critical Role through its Exandria Unlimited miniseries. Wilson, Iyengar, and Mulligan jumped ship over to that show with the 2022 Exandria Unlimited—Calamity prequel series, so Mercer running D20's prequel show brings things full circle.

Dimension 20: The Ravening War begins on May 10 on Dropout, with new episodes on Wednesdays. In the meantime, A Crown of Candy is currently free to watch on YouTube.

